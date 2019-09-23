Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Sept. 11 session
Final sentencing
• Jahlil J. Barrett, 21, of the 2200 block of West 10th Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
• Charles Kevin Hafley, 40, of the 600 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); third-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Diversion
• Crystal Lynn Mailloux, 41, of the 700 block of Crittenden Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Paula R. Dean-Micaletti, 49, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Cal A. Bigbee, 57, of the 400 block of East 21st Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
• Karen Sue Thompson. 48, of 2500 Cravens Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree criminal mischief; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years, and must pay $7,246 in restitution.
Sept. 12 session
Final sentencing
• Charlie W. Calloway, 44, of the 500 block of St. Ann Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Clinton Wayne McKenney, 46, of the 5000 block of Sturbridge Place, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance of less than or equal to 2 grams of meth; an amended charge trafficking of marijuana of less than 5 pounds; an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD); an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
• Kevin Joseph Howard, 58, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Matthew Nicholas Hart, 40, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal attempt to commit a burglary; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Jaelin S. Reese, 39, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and giving an officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Sept. 13 session
Final sentencing
• Eric David Conger, 37, of Princeton, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with eight days served, balance suspended two years. A charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
• Juwan A. Cotton, 22, of the 600 block of Elm Street, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana of greater than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydromorphone); third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance of greater than 20 dosage units but less than 120 dosage units; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (clonzapam); and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Sept. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Rogelio Espinosa Lopez, 25, address unknown, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct. He was credited with 12 months served. A charge of prohibited use of an electronic computer to procure a minor for sexual offenses was dismissed.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Sept. 11 session
Final sentencing
• Kalandis E. Herrell, 28, of Henderson, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was sentenced to one year in prison and must pay $208 in restitution.
Sept. 12 session
Final sentencing
• Luther Coleman Bakely Jr., 53, of the 1200 block of Venable Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Cory Bryant Williams, 33, of the 1600 block of Hill Bridge Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property of less than $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with four days served, probated two years.
• Shaun P. Fry, 39, of the 1400 block of Booth Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with six days served, probated two years.
Diversion
• Tabitha L. Taylor, 36, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Barron Andrew May, 29, of the 800 block of Parkway Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Ashley N. Pope, 27, of Franklin, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
• Titus James Willis, 18, of the 700 block of Danberry Street, pleaded guilty to trafficking of marijuana less than 8 ounces while in possession of a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
