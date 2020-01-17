Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Dec. 17 session
Final sentencing
• Russell C. Wettstain, 63, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Dec. 18 session
Final sentencing
• Steven T. Jones, 26, of Ledbetter, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); theft of identity; possession of drug paraphernalia; and third-degree escape. He was sentenced to six years in prison, probated three years. The charge of giving an officer false identifying information was dismissed.
• Darrin D. Davis, 44, of the 2100 block of Cullen Avenue, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property (firearm); two counts of receiving stolen property of under $10,000; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); carrying a concealed deadly weapon; giving officers false identifying information; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; second-degree burglary; and third-degree burglary; and on amended charges of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (narcotic), greater than or equal to 10 or more dosage units; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Dec. 19 session
Final sentencing
• Christopher Heath Dewitt, 42, of the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Dec. 20 session
Final sentencing
• Jeri Lanae Frazier, 46, of the 1400 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal attempt to commit possession of a control substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 247 days served, suspended two years.
• Jeremiah Daniel Harris, 42, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal facilitation to commit trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Ralph E. Martin, 57, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree wanton endangerment; and three counts of third-degree terroristic threatening. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 29 days served, suspended two years. The charges of tampering with physical evidence; third-degree terroristic threatening; four counts of menacing; disorderly conduct; and alcohol intoxication in a public place were dismissed.
Dec. 30 session
Final sentencing
• Robert B. Chaney, 41, of the 2200 block of Hoop Jr. Court, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstance; driving on a DUI suspended license; and failure of owner to maintain liability insurance. He was sentenced to two years in prison and must serve 240 days.
Jan. 2 session
Final sentencing
• Erica J. Adams, 35, of the 700 block of Colorado Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 10 dosage units of an unspecified drug. She was sentenced to four years in prison.
Diversion
• James Donald Clements, 33, of the 4900 block of Jones Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession
of marijuana. He was sentenced
to two years in prison, diverted
three years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Dec. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Michael B. Henson, 37, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Dec. 18 session
Final sentencing
• Antonio D. Brown, 43, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Dec. 20 session
Final sentencing
• Jesika Ann Riggs, 32, of the 1800 block of Asbury Place, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to five years in prison, probated two years.
• James Nathan Kluck, 31, unknown address, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto valued under $1 million; receiving stolen property, valued at less than $10,000; third-degree burglary; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (from building), valued at less than $10,000. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
• Tasha Christine Odell, 37, of Utica, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth. She was sentenced to five years in prison, probated three years.
• Joshua Charles Autry, 30, of the 1400 block of Frederica Street, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated three years.
• Roger Lee Hodgson, 27, of the 2200 block of Surrey Drive West, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth; tampering with physical evidence; and first-degree promoting contraband. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Dec. 23 session
Final sentencing
• Andrew Richard MacPherson, 34, of Evansville, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 10 dosage units; tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; and operating a vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited with one day served, probated one year. The first three counts were resolved by separate diversion pleas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.