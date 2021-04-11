The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from March 30 to April 5. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Amanda L. Gray and Cody Devin Gray, 2100 Dickey Drive, Owensboro
Cody Alan Tong, 1417 Alexander Ave., Owensboro
Chapter 13
Myrtle Irene Drake and Phillip Lourenza Drake, Greenville
Shelly Lynn Hawkins, 2534 Southtown Blvd., Owensboro
Rhonda Probus, Beaver Dam
Paul Dwayne Stevens Jr., 3924 Yates Drive, Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.