The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 13 to April 19. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Leeann Alquicira, 409 E. Seventh St., Owensboro
Debra Lynn Baker, 4039 Rudy Martin Drive, Apt. A, Owensboro
Francis Ralph Kolar Jr., 1653 Thompson Drive, Apt. C, Owensboro
Christina Marie Murphy, 2518 E. Cloverdale Drive, Owensboro
Lisa Dale Patterson, 2211 Herr Ave., Owensboro
Pamela Diane Piper, Bremen
Chapter 13
Stephen G. Crisp and Olivia M. Crisp, 2405 Elder Drive, Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.