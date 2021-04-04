The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from March 23 to March 29. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Daniel Keith Beshear, 3740 Ralph Ave., Apt. 427, Owensboro
Melissa Ann Copenhaver, Greenville
Laison E. DeArmond and Lindsey J. DeArmond, 3323 Jefferson St., Owensboro
Eric W. Dickens, 2752 Mercedes Drive, Owensboro
Garrett Thomas Hohimer, Beaver Dam
Bradley J. Piper, 4527 Marlboro Drive #1, Owensboro
Jeremy M. Miller and Jada K. Miller, 1820 McCulloch Ave., Owensboro
