The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 7
Joshua Evan Bratcher, Greenville
Gary Glenn Cooper and Virginia Mary Salha, 104 Dublin Lane, Owensboro
Tommy J. Daugherty Jr., Horse Branch
Betty Ann Lile, Hartford
Terry John Stratton II, Calhoun
Kelsey Lynn Wingfield, 3421 Winchester Dr., Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.