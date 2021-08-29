The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.

Chapter 7

Joshua Evan Bratcher, Greenville

Gary Glenn Cooper and Virginia Mary Salha, 104 Dublin Lane, Owensboro

Tommy J. Daugherty Jr., Horse Branch

Betty Ann Lile, Hartford

Terry John Stratton II, Calhoun

Kelsey Lynn Wingfield, 3421 Winchester Dr., Owensboro

