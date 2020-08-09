The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 28 to Aug. 3. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Jeffrey C. Hancock, 7279 Kentucky 405, Maceo.
Joseph Andrew Riley and Brittney Lynn Riley, 1926 Robin Road, Owensboro.
Lisa Renee Young, 316 Hale Ave., Apt. 5B, Owensboro
Chapter 13
Leslie Leigh Bradshaw, 230 Kentucky 140 East, Utica.
Michael Aaron Wheatley and Whitney Adara Wheatley, 5457 Lane Road, Owensboro.
