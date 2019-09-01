The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 20 to 26. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Paula Leann Abell, 1623 W. First St., Owensboro.
Donna Sue Britt and Douglas Richard Britt, Hartford.
Matthew Wayne Carman and Jessica Lynn Francis Carman, Utica.
Carlin LeRon Dillard Sr. and Yolanda Michelle Dillard, 1101 Burlew Blvd., Apt. 702, Owensboro.
Edith Marie Gaw, Lewisport.
James Glynn Givens and Pamela Mae Givens, Hartford.
Joann A. Herron, 1432 Greenwood Court, Owensboro.
David F. Matthews, 136 Boothfield Road, Owensboro.
Robert Deon Renfrow and Anita Gayle Renfrow, Hartford.
Shae A. Stafford, 1085 E. Byers Ave., Apt 108, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Sarah Casey, Beaver Dam.
Charles E. Farmer Jr., Island.
Robert E. Reynolds, 6226 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica.
