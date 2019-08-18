The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Charles Junior Emery and Dianne Grace Norman, 8400 Kentucky 405, Lot 61, Maceo.
Tracy Lynn George, 2114 Village Run, Owensboro.
Hillary Leigh Harris, 1085 E. Byers Ave., Apt. 202, Owensboro.
Felicia Kay Joly, Greenville.
Larry Eugene Keown Jr. and Haley Reed Keown, 5323 Webster Lane, Owensboro.
Corey Michael Leachman and Hannah Gabriel Leachman, 4040 Kentucky 764, Utica.
Skip Merritt, 7727 Kentucky 2830, Maceo.
Chapter 13
T. Jerome Cline, 3234 Buckland Square, Apt. C, Owensboro.
Tracy L. House, Lewisport.
Shannon M. Fry and Jeremy C. Fry, 5543 Skyline Drive, Owensboro.
