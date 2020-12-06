The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
William Shane Booker, 4117 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro
Dustin C. Payne, Beaver Dam
Tyler Corey Shields and Megan Rasberry Shields, 6031 Lee Rudy Road, Owensboro
Randall E. Wedding, 9446 Kentucky 258, Owensboro
Richard Steven Wilson and Paula Kaye Wilson, 726 Higdon Road, Owensboro
Chapter 13
Tammy Lou Brown, Greenville
