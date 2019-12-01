The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Kevin Robert Boone, 4321 Eastgate Drive, Apt. D, Owensboro.
Joseph Shawn Fogle, Central City.
Melissa Page Humphrey, 3636 Trafalgar Court, Owensboro.
Amanda Kaye Lundy, Hartford.
Michael Joseph Mudd and Nicole Michelle Mudd, 9565 Kentucky 144, Philpot.
Mandy Nicole Roberts, 9900 Oak St., Whitesville.
Bobby Glen Sailing and Samantha Nicole Sailing, 6174 Macedonia Road, Owensboro.
Lisa Susan Simpson, 88 Colonial Court, Owensboro.
Mark Alan Steitler and Kathleen Marie Steitler, 1715 Foors Lane, Owensboro.
Dewey Dewayne Wilson, 1640 Triplett St., Apt. 111, Owensboro.
Betty Jean Wright, 1730 Mt. Vernon Drive, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Timothy Ray Arnold, Hartford.
James Louis Durbin and Elizabeth Ann Durbin, Beaver Dam.
Jeffrey Dale Gardner, 1906 Terrace Pointe, Owensboro.
William E. Gillim, 914 Pepper Tree Lane, Apt. A, Owensboro.
Ronald Richard Whitefeather Jr. and Brenda Camille Whitefeather, Hawesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.