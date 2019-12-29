The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
John Given Brumley, 4751 Roby Road, Philpot.
Colton Dewayne Driggers, 3750 Ralph Ave., Apt. 607, Owensboro.
Stephen Vincent Raley and Karrie Raley, Hawesville.
Wesley Garrett Reynolds and Chelsie Reynolds, 4701 Sydney Lane, Apt. A, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Paula A. Stephenson, 5114 Jones Road, Owensboro.
Joshua Lee Vooris and Marcie Lynn Vooris, 2949 Turfway Drive, Owensboro.
