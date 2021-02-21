The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Emilee Michelle Lindsey, 150 Wilder Drive, Owensboro
Coty Travis Carroll and Kayla Rachelle Carroll, Central City
Chapter 13
Robin Larmony Bryant, 617 Crittenden St., Owensboro
Joseph Wesley Oneal, 2400 Whirlaway Court, Owensboro
Kelly Lee Owen Jr., Utica
Kevin Lee Perry, 3440 New Hartford Road, Owensboro
Kevin Dale Rolley and Sherri Marie Rolley, Greenville
