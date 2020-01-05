The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Dec. 24 to Dec. 30. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Colorwhile it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Bobby E. Ewing and Chasity L. Ewing, Drakesboro.
Ashley M. Phillips, 250 Heartwood Court, Apt. 3, Owensboro.
Sara E. Smith, Island.
Chapter 13
Lori L. Andrews, Beaver Dam.
Zachery Gunner Farris, Centertown.
Steven D. Kirby and Tena G. Kirby, 2614 W. Cloverdale Drive, Owensboro.
David B. Morphew, 3924 Rudy Martin Drive, Owensboro.
Bryan K. Noffsinger and Ashlee E. Noffsinger, Graham.
