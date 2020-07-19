The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 7 to July 13. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Colour Bianca Blay, 806 Greenbriar Street, Owensboro.
Martin Louis Mattingly, 6837 Leslie Lane, Owensboro.
Chapter 11
Darien Hotel Partners, LLC, 1501 Copper Creek Drive, Owensboro.
Shirishkumar N. Patel, 1501 Copper Creek Drive, Owensboro.
Chapter 13Rachelle L Buskill, 1312 West First Street, Owensboro.
Anthony Joseph Kiefer and Elizabeth Ann Kiefer, 1019 East 21st Street, Owensboro.
Robert T. Lawson and Karen L. Lawson, 6534 Kentucky 1389, Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.