The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 9 to July 23. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Kelly A. Bullington and Joseph A. Bullington II, 305 Redbud Road, Owensboro.
Teressa C. Kreitler, Sacramento.
April LeeAnn Meisenhelder, 4312 Jefferson St., Apt C, Owensboro.
Stephen R. Thren II and Kristie H. Thren, Fordsville.
Jeffery D. Vaughn and Daphne N. Vaughn, Hartford.
Amie D. Wade, 13320 U.S. 231, Utica.
Nora Louise Weaver, Bremen.
Jerry W. Welch Jr., 6155 Sutter Loop E., Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Racheal Leigh Dennis, Centertown.
Michael Wayne Hardin and Sharon Rose Hardin, Fordsville.
James S. Martin and Selma A. Martin, Beaver Dam.
Alice Faye Wagoner, Greenville.
Kristina M. Westerfield, 4615 Kentucky 81, Owensboro.
Judy Esther Wood, 4646 Boxwood Drive, Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.