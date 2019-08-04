The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 23 to July 29. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Vickie W. Aud, 3907 Rudy Martin Drive, Owensboro.
Dakota H. Brown and Beth A. Brown, 3826 Kipling Drive, Owensboro.
Kari A. Burden, 421 Newberry Court, Owensboro.
Sheba A. Cramer, Belton.
Brandi Denise Crawley, 249 Keystone Court Apt 4, Owensboro.
Jennifer Leigh Gregory, 2404 Tamarack Road, Owensboro.
William Edward Oller and Christine M. Oller, 3950 Pellville Road, Reynolds Station.
Logan X. Short, 4611 Mill Spring Circle, Owensboro.
Erica Renee Smith, 4819 Bernheim Drive, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Carl Arthur Embry and Rachel Marie Embry, Greenville.
Brenda Gayle Terry, 3613 E. Surrey Drive, Owensboro.
