The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 1 to June 7. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 7

Mohamed J. Abdikadir, 2535 Carter Road, Apt. 3, Owensboro

Hannah Raye Jobe, 326 Castlen St., Owensboro

James Gregory Pogue and Beverly May Pogue, 2613 Strawbridge Place, Owensboro

Monrow Smallwood and Patricia Ann Smallwood, Hartford

Chapter 13

Edward W. Dahl, Olaton

Elizabeth C. Roberts, 1831 James Davis Court, Owensboro

Laura Lynn Thomas, P.O. Box 22983, Owensboro

