The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 1 to June 7. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Mohamed J. Abdikadir, 2535 Carter Road, Apt. 3, Owensboro
Hannah Raye Jobe, 326 Castlen St., Owensboro
James Gregory Pogue and Beverly May Pogue, 2613 Strawbridge Place, Owensboro
Monrow Smallwood and Patricia Ann Smallwood, Hartford
Chapter 13
Edward W. Dahl, Olaton
Elizabeth C. Roberts, 1831 James Davis Court, Owensboro
Laura Lynn Thomas, P.O. Box 22983, Owensboro
