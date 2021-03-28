The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from March 16 to March 22. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Christina Luverne Beebout and Steven Daniel Beebout, Hartford
Brandy Chauntelle Calhoun, 1830 Tamarack Road, Owensboro
Debbie Ann Clemens, 1905 McCulloch Ave., Owensboro
Benjamin Presley Cottrell and Nancy Lynn Justice, 1530 Prince Ave., Owensboro
Doyle Gene Hall II, Dunmor
Sandra Kay Rone, 9341 Kentucky 405, Maceo
Makenna C. Schell, 620 Amherst Drive, Owensboro
Kari L. Willinger, 2314 Woodland Drive, Owensboro
Chapter 13
David Ross Mulligan Jr. and Brandy Shae Boone, 535 E. Parrish Ave., Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.