The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 4 to May 10. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Ashley Nicole Adams, 646 Danberry St., Owensboro
William Scott Baughn, Hartford
Dorothy M. Cotton, 7139 Kentucky 60 W., Owensboro
Melissa Holden, 2730 W. Ninth St., Owensboro
Shirley J. Kendall, 1860 Chesterfield, Owensboro
Chapter 13
Rita J. Tong, 4109 McIntire Crossing, Owensboro
Kevin A. Watkins, 302 Resolution Way, Owensboro
