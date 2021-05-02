The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 20 to April 26. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Jessie Dean Curl, 1701 Hollendale Drive, Owensboro
Jennifer R. Durall, Central City
Edward Nicholas Wedding and Andrea Jo Wedding, 5657 Old State Road, Philpot
Chapter 13
Zachery Allen Martin, Hawesville
Samantha J. Wright, 617 Chuck Gray Court, Apt. 2B, Owensboro
