The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 18 to May 24. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Stephen Ray Blandford and Lee Ann Blandford, 2530 Chant Court, Owensboro
Allen Caleb Burnette, 1610 Hathaway St., Owensboro
Teresa Jean Revlett, Livermore
Roxanne McCoy Roberts, 11408 Kentucky 764, Whitesville
Tamara Michele Roberts, 922 Peppertree Lane, Apt. C, Owensboro
Mary Patricia Shoemaker, 1217 Cedar St., Owensboro
John Thomas Thompson, Beaver Dam
Chapter 13
Stephen W. Winston, P.O. Box 187, Philpot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.