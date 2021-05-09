The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 27 to May 3. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Mark A. Blough, Greenville
Joshua Leigh Cravens, 3307 Allen St., Owensboro
Jacob Travis Fleming, Central City
Brian Thomas Gunter and Ashley Kay Gunter, Lewisport
Elizabeth Marie Ijames, 5710 Kentucky 54, Philpot
Derek Lee Priar and Trinda Nicole Priar, Island
Beverly Durham Ward, Beaver Dam
Joseph Leonard Wheatley Jr. and Alisha Renee Wheatley, Hawesville
Chapter 13
Natasha Belle Davidson, 1427 Parrish Court, Owensboro
Debra Lynn Dennison, 4806 W. Fifth St., Owensboro
