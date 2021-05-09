The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 27 to May 3. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 7

Mark A. Blough, Greenville

Joshua Leigh Cravens, 3307 Allen St., Owensboro

Jacob Travis Fleming, Central City

Brian Thomas Gunter and Ashley Kay Gunter, Lewisport

Elizabeth Marie Ijames, 5710 Kentucky 54, Philpot

Derek Lee Priar and Trinda Nicole Priar, Island

Beverly Durham Ward, Beaver Dam

Joseph Leonard Wheatley Jr. and Alisha Renee Wheatley, Hawesville

Chapter 13

Natasha Belle Davidson, 1427 Parrish Court, Owensboro

Debra Lynn Dennison, 4806 W. Fifth St., Owensboro

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.