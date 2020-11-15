The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
George Hunter Banks, Philpot
Whitney Lynn Carlock, Greenville
Bradley Conway Cartwright and Elizabeth Jane Cartwright, Hawesville
Kimberly L. Hampton, Sacramento
James Anthony Forsythe and Lindsay Kay Forsythe, 2517 Latrobe Ave., Owensboro
Debra Lou Fullenwider, Maceo
Warren Keith Fulton and LaDonna Diane Fulton, Central City
Christopher Marquee Johnson, 3233 W. Second St., Owensboro
William C. Morris, 6212 Hayden Bridge Road, Owensboro
