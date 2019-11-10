The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Matthew D. Browning, 3702 Jefferson St., Owensboro.
Joseph Milton Gregory, Hartford.
Tracy Lynn Keown, Lewisport.
Michael Clint Revlett, 2015 Oak Ave., Owensboro.
Steven D. Shoots and Whitney J. Shoots, Powderly.
Earl Jerome Williams and Lois Jane Williams, 2504 Baylor Place, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Jamie Marie Anderson, 6428 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica.
Vicki L. Taylor-Bonds, 1515 W. Fourth St., Owensboro.
Chad O. Dockemeyer and Angela K. Dockemeyer, 222 Hubert Court, Owensboro.
Joyce L. Grant, 2699 Landing Terrace, Owensboro.
Makayla Courtney House, 164 Martin Way, Owensboro.
Jamie Nichole Johnson, 5464 Ruidoso Loop, Owensboro.
Jonathan R. McBride, 12144 U.S. 431, Utica.
