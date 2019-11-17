The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Robert Lee Blanton and Rebecca Lee Blanton, 1115 Squirrel Tail Hollow Road, Maceo.
Hannah Dawn Elms, Beaver Dam.
Joseph N. Ferrera, 1400 College Drive, Owensboro.
Phillip W. Hope, Bremen.
Benjamin J. Jernigan, Central City.
Mark Edward Owens and Jacqueline Suzanne Owens, 6343 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica.
Hunter Dale York, 103 Maple Leaf Lake Circle, Utica.
Chapter 13
Rachael A. Gough, Hawesville.
Yvonne Faye Sexton, 2268 Twenty Grand Ave., Owensboro.
Jeffrey Russell Whittaker, Hartford.
