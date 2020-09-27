The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Robert Earl Anderson Jr. and Rita Faye Anderson, 418 Reid Road, Owensboro
Sandra Marie DeHart, 3920 Benttree Drive, Owensboro
Gilbert Ray Jones, Centertown
Marguerite Evlyn Matheny, 10893 Kentucky 56, Owensboro
Aaron Trujillo, 12050 Kentucky 70 W., Owensboro
