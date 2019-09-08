The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Karen Sue Casteel, Beaver Dam.
Kathleen Genell Howson, 1513 Hill Ave., Owensboro.
Denise Michele Lewis, Centertown.
Christopher Allen Rushing, Owensboro.
Christopher M. Shemwell, Central City.
Lisa L. Shock, 3314 Allen St., Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Laura Ann Gillihan, 1719 Winding Way, Owensboro.
Mark A. O'Bryan, 4649 Strickland Drive, Owensboro.
Danielle Mathew, 2036 Littlewood Drive, Owensboro.
Eliberto Nevarez-Rivera and Lidia Carlota Nevarez, 1219 Carter Road, Owensboro.
Brandi Lynn Stewart, Beaver Dam.
