The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Randall Lee Berry, 3904 Benttree Drive, Apt. B, Owensboro.
Toni Michelle Boling, 1210 St. Ann St., Owensboro.
Daronda K. Booth, 3624 Imperial Place, Apt. 4, Owensboro.
Matthew Ray Burch and Gina Abigail Burch, Central City.
Angel Nichole Cardwell, Cromwell.
Troy Robert Calvert, 3567 Woodlane Drive, Philpot.
Jerry W. Gilliand and Ashley N. Gilliand, 3450 New Hartford Road, Apt. 9, Owensboro.
Sarah Ellen Howard, 9995 Oak St., Whitesville.
William Isaac Shock, 2714 W. Sixth St., Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Dianna Lynn Gossom, Drakesboro.
M. Holland, 2442 Spencer Drive, Owensboro.
William B. Jones, 2201 Boarman Drive, Owensboro.
James H. Majors and Donna J. Majors, 3221 Allen St., Owensboro.
Kristy Gladys Murphy, 2225 Middleground Drive, Owensboro.
