The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 30 to Aug. 5. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
AKS Holdings LLC., 1801 Mohawk Drive, Owensboro.
John William Bishop and Brinda Fay Bishop, Central City.
Lisa Marie Bosley, 2104 Asbury Court, Owensboro.
Robin Elaine Embry, Beaver Dam.
Peter John Liebenow, 2300 Southeastern Parkway, Owensboro.
Mark Wayne McCauley and Terry Lynn McCauley, Greenville.
Tammy Sue Reed, Beaver Dam.
Sade Lanai Wells, Central City.
Chapter 13
Garrett Louis Scott, 3438 New Hartford Road, Apt. 1, Owensboro.
