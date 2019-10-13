The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Dorothy G. Ball, 1730 Mount Vernon Drive, Owensboro.
Logan O'Neil Embry, 2141 Collins Drive, Owensboro.
Polly Ann Fort, Hartford.
Shane Michael and Christie L. Hagerty, Beaver Dam.
Joseph L. Heichelbech, 2804 Lewis Lane, Owensboro.
Jason C. Miller, Greenville.
Anthony Wayne Stevens, 1417 Center St., Owensboro.
Lisa Ann Wilson, 1326 Claranette Court, Apt. D, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
David Lee Hayes, 3449 Lakeview Drive, Owensboro.
Billy Joe Lee, Calhoun.
Kori D. Sparks, 4000 Kipling Drive, Owensboro.
