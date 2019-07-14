The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 2 to July 8. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Karen Marie Cornett and Charles Edward Cornett, 2023 E. 10th St., Owensboro.
India S. Johnson, 2408 Tamarack Road, Owensboro.
Charles W. Pannett and Mary E. Pannett, 6748 Leslie Lane, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Kevin L. Grimes and Wendy R. Grimes, 2512 Winning Colors Way, Owensboro.
