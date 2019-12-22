The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Alice Lou Alford, 2400 Friendship Drive, Owensboro.
David Ray Bullock and April May Bullock, Centertown.
Christopher Ryan Carpenter and Chelsey Nicole Carpenter, 3242 Reid Road, Owensboro.
Brenton D. Johnson and Morgan E. Johnson, 1739 Brentwood Drive, Owensboro.
Patricia Jo McCrory, Central City.
Jeffrey Allen Sumner, Lewisport.
Chapter 13
Tracy C. King, 2211 Pin Oak Drive, Owensboro.
Denise Ann Woolley, Bremen.
