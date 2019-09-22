The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Timothy R. Baize, 3201 Allen St., Owensboro.
Johnny D. Craig, Drakesboro.
Lisa Wilke Duvall, 2432 S Cherokee Drive, Owensboro.
Tracy A. Fuller and Hilary R. Fuller, Greenville.
Clifford Dale Hardin, 117 E. 18th St., Apt. 184, Owensboro.
Eric M. Leach, Cromwell.
Ann Rawson, Hartford.
Harold Glenn Riggs, 3423 Comanche Place, Owensboro.
John Robert Scheithe and Angela Marie Scheithe, 1801 Mohawk Drive, Owensboro.
Shelina Johnson Stewart, Central City.
Jeffrey Lynn Vanover, 472 Camden Circle, Owensboro.
Terry Lee Wentworth and Rhonda Elaine Wentworth, Fordsville.
Morgan Elizabeth Williams, 2457 O'Bryan Blvd., Apt. B, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Danny Lee Beeler, Jr., 2208 Crescent Hill Ave., Owensboro.
Paul Joseph Howson Jr., 2419 Cascade Pointe, Owensboro.
Clyde Allen Miller and Karen Lynn Miracle-Miller, 1110 Castlewood Place, Owensboro.
Harold Glenn Riggs, 3423 Comanche Place, Owensboro.
