The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 5 to May 11. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Olivia Claire Knight, 3275 Mallard Landing Loop, Owensboro.
Casie Lawan Lindsey, 623 Poplar St., Owensboro.
Roger B. Risinger and Tonya D. Risinger, 1833 State Route 2551, Bremen.
Donald Ray Jackson and Lisa Jane Jackson, 1700 Wickland Court, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
LaVerne Antionette McDaniel, 3805 Crane Pond Road, Utica.
