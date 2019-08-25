The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Charles William Goldsberry, 717 Walnut Park Drive, Owensboro.
Joni Lea Hill, 4507 Countryside Drive, Owensboro.
Grace Ann Vinson Leon, 727 Harvard Drive, Apt. A, Owensboro.
David Todd Pate, 6520 Sutherlin Lane, Utica.
Teresa Marie Romans, Central City.
Rebecca L. Spurlock, 201 Heartwood Court, Apt. 7, Owensboro.
Richard C. Titus, Lewisport.
Chapter 13
Brenda K. Story, 3101 Village Gate Cove, Owensboro.
George Michael Tanner and Mary Jill Tanner, 1637 Sioux Place, Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.