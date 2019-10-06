The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Jacob Alexander Bosley, 3531 Calumet Trace, Owensboro.
Wendy A. Cox, 4681 Windsor Drive, Owensboro.
Sandra Lynn Culbertson, Hartford.
Clara Mae Donahue, 418 Reid Road, Lot 118, Owensboro.
James Thomas Johnson Jr. and Lisa Robin Johnson, Cromwell.
Jill E. Johnson, 3216 Saint Ann St., Owensboro.
Mary Chani Lamb, Beaver Dam.
Jason Brent Sweeney and Nickole Reneha Sweeney, Livermore.
Vickie Faye Wilkey, 384 Kentucky 1554, Owensboro.
Chapter 13
Kelly M. Burns, 2946 Fairview Drive, Apt. 110, Owensboro.
John David Hays, 6000 Miller Mill Road, Philpot.
Amy M. Lawson, 310 Riverside Drive, Owensboro.
Billy Joe Lee, Calhoun.
Floyd Lee Parks and Annie Jo Parks, 680 Carter Road, Owensboro.
Keith Ray Rolley and Jessica Sue Rolley, Greenville.
