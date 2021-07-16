Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
June 10 session
Final sentencing
• Kenneth Antonio Walton Jr., 46, of the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza Drive, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 164 days served, suspended for two years. A charge of first-degree strangulation was dismissed.
June 11 session
Diversion
• Brittany Pauline Cornett, 30, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a minor; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol). She was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years. The charge of second-degree disorderly conduct was dismissed.
June 14 session
Final sentencing
• Addie Michaela Tinsley, 26, of the 4000 block of Brentwood Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree burglary; and two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a motor vehicle, valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. She was sentenced to eight years in prison, probated for three years.
June 24 session
Final sentencing
• Jesse Lee White, 32, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary; and first-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
July 1 session
Final sentencing
• Michael John Robert, 55, of the 2300 block of Bluff Avenue, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registration; first-degree bail jumping; and providing false, misleading or incomplete information for sex offender registration. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
July 2 session
Diversion
• Louis Warren Byard, 50, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted for two years.
July 6 session
Final sentencing
• Marcus Dartez Binns, 35, of the 1900 block of East 17th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to three years in prison. The charges of giving false identifying information; second-degree disorderly conduct; and third-degree criminal trespass were dismissed.
Diversion
• Jacob Lee Fuqua, 21, of the 1700 block of Burdette Court, pleaded guilty to third-degree arson; and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted for five years.
July 8 session
Final sentencing
• Zachary Sumner, 32, of the 1100 block of Walnut Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); public intoxication; illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of marijuana; and second-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Jeremiah D. Rearden, 34, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property, valued under $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 20 days served, suspended for two years.
• Bryant Keith Clary, 36, of the 1700 block of Hughes Avenue, pleaded guilty to second-degree disorderly conduct; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited with 280 days served, probated for two years. The charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth) was dismissed.
• Nathan Lynn Hope, 39, unknown address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of synthetic drugs. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 34 days served, suspended for two years.
