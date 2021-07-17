Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
June 17 session
Final sentencing
• Dawsyn Paul Burroughs, 26, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Dismissal
• The indictments of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, against Robert Christopher Hines, 48, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, were dismissed.
June 24 session
Final sentencing
• Eric James Archibald, 52, of the 400 block of Graystone Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Gregory Lee Powers, 46, of the 5300 block of Sturgeon Avenue, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 142 days in jail, credited with 142 days served. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
June 25 session
Final sentencing
• Jennifer Dawn Tuttle, 46, of the 1000 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated five years, and must pay $250 per month toward arrears of $4,239.
• Robert Gene Glover, 45, of the 100 block of Plum Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm; an amended charge of carrying a concealed deadly weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated for three years.
Diversion
• Devin Thomas Chandler, 23, of the 4400 block of Wexford Crossing, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property (firearm); trafficking of marijuana, less than 8 ounces, while in possession of a firearm; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license; and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
June 28 session
Dismissal
• The indictments
of receiving stolen property, valued at $10,000 or more, and resisting arrest
against Thomas D. Foreman, 44, of the 6200 block of Wayne Bridge Road, were dismissed
without prejudice.
June 29 session
Diversion
• Ethan Andrew Steinhauer, 20, of Hawesville, pleaded guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted three years. The charge of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor was dismissed.
June 30 session
Final sentencing
• Isaiah Steven Fowler, 21, of the 700 block of Scherm Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy); an amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking of marijuana, less than 8 ounces, while in possession of a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Jones
July 7 session
Final sentencing
• Teeonna Lashay Taylor, 28, of Rockport, Indiana, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; first-degree promoting contraband; trafficking of synthetic drugs; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated for four years.
• Jarrod Michael Austill, 40, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); third-degree possession of a controlled substance; and public intoxication. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated for four years.
• Benjamin Donald Shepherd, 36, of the 1400 block of Wing Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth; an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth, while in possession of a firearm; possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm; and operating a motor vehicle with an expired license. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated for four years.
