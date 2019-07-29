Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
July 19 session
Final sentencing
• Dominick Leroy Martin, 37, of the 4500 block of New Hartford Road, entered an Alford plea on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• James M. Kingsley, 26, homeless, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted three years.
July 22 session
Final sentencing
• Kenneth Ryan Payne, 46, of the 1200 block of Independence Avenue, pleaded guilty to charges involving three separate indictments: First-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; an amended charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating motor vehicle on suspended/revoked license and an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, probated three years.
• Donald Gene Vanover, 53, of the 4000 block of Kentucky 764, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Justin Michael Hellman, 38, of the 1400 block of East 19th Street, pleaded guilty to charges involving two separate indictments: Two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; second-degree possession a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
• Angel Mulato-Juarez, 43, of the 2000 block of Scherm Road, entered an Alford plea on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, victim physically helpless. He was sentenced to two years in prison and must register as a lifetime sex offender.
Diversion
• Christine Louann Curry, 37, of the 2300 block of Keenland Parkway, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana and operating motor vehicle while under the influence. She was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted four years.
• Kalynda D. Roby, 24, of the 6900 block of Leslie Lane, pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
July 24 session
Final sentencing
• Alan G. Payne, 39, of the 1500 block of Jackson Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Logan Alexander Wright, 28, of the 5000 block of Jones Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Jeffrey Wayne Harrison, 48, of the 1700 block of Lee Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated three years, and must pay $620 in restitution.
