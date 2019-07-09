Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
June 26
Dismissal
• A charge of second-degree assault against James Robert Shanks, 40, of the 3900 block of South Bordeaux Loop, was dismissed without prejudice.
Final sentencing
• Desmond Griffith, 21, of the 500 block of Elm Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 14 days served, balance suspended two years.
• Keith J. Rocheleau, 34, of Henderson, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to one year in prison and must pay $706 in restitution.
• David Earl Canary, 31, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144, pleaded guilty with promoting contraband and was sentenced to one year in prison.
June 27 session
Final sentencing
• Lance Donovan Martin, 36, of the 800 block of East Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
• William Paul Mullen, 42, of the 7800 block of Old Kentucky 81, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked license; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a legend drug. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Stephen James Patton, 27, of the 1400 block of Hughes Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• John Thomas Renfrow, 32, of the 1100 block of Kentucky 279, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana and two amended counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated three years.
• Jason Charles Smith, 35, of Owensville, Indiana, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Paul Allen McKay, 45, of Knottsville, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited with two days served, balance suspended one year.
Diversion
• Nicole Mae Coomes, 40, of the 2400 block of Yewells Landing Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Kimberly S. Kirby, 42, of the 2500 block of Allen Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
