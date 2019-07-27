Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
July 17 session
Final sentencing
• Bruce Anthony Hamilton, 42, of the 2700 block of West Ninth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Joshua M. Cavender, 34, of the 2200 block of Keenland Parkway, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Corey James Maglinger, 30, of the 3900 block of Buckland Square, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree terroristic threatening and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Deborah Ham Crowe, 65, address unknown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and criminal trespass. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 10 days served, balance probated two years.
• Donald Jordan Brown, 29, o the 4500 block of Hunters Trace, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
July 18 session
Final sentencing
• David Carlton Whitaker, 33, of the 1400 block of Independence Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Heather L. Shreve, 30, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree promoting contraband and theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Shane William Nash, 23, of the 1900 block of Tamarack Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Christian J. Loyd, 21, of the 500 block of Clay Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• LH Junior Poole 34, of the 300 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Susan C. Riddle, 52, of the 200 block of West Legion Boulevard, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to five years in prison.
• Caryn Rice Roach, 50, of the 7800 block of Old Kentucky 54, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500; theft by deception of property valued at less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years, and must pay $156 in restitution.
• Joshua C. Gallimore, 32, of the 900 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (contents of motor vehicle) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto); two counts of theft of motor vehicle registration plate; theft of identify of another; operating on suspended revoked license and no registration plate. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years, and must pay $1,950 in restitution.
• Kevin Gruff, 23, of the 700 block of Clay Street, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years, and must pay $75 in restitution.
