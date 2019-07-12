Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
June 27 session
Final sentencing
• Cody Ryan Millay, 31, of the 4900 block of Kentucky 81, pleaded guilty to amended charges of second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to five years in prison and must pay $2,816 in restitution.
• Aimee Richelle Hampton, 41, of the 600 block of Wrights Landing Road, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; prescription controlled substance not in proper container and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, license revoked 60 months.
June 28 session
Final sentencing
• Shannon Shearer-Gaddey, 45, of the 800 block of East 14th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property valued at less than $500. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 100 days served, balance suspended two years.
• Jacob Allen Haley, 37, of the 8400 block of Kentucky 456, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., second offense. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years, and license revoked 12 months.
• Bobby Dewayne Pugh, 50, of the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, third or greater offense within the last five years. And was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Shai Chance Sheriff, 19, of the 800 block of George Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a forged instrument. Sheriff was sentenced to seven years in prison and must pay $40 in restitution.
July 2 session
Final sentencing
• Adam David Howard, 38, address unknown, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to two years in prison and must pay $6,360 in restitution.
• Cody Rayne Tolson, 29, of the 160 block of Wilder Drive, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. He was sentenced to six years in prison and must pay $7,270 in restitution.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
June 27 session
Diversion
• Tresia Howard Rowe, 57, of the 3700 block of Cobblestone Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
• Matthew Darrel Brasher, 45, of the 6100 block of St. Lawrence Spur, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
July 1 session
Final sentencing
• Rebekah Lynn Mata, 21, of the 2400 block of West Fifth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving officer false identifying information. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Megan Chanel Gregory, 31, of the 2300 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing/evading police and operating on a suspended/revoked license and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Diversion
• Sandra Ann Vanover, 44, of the 1300 block of Holly Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.