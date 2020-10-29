Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Sept. 24 session
Final sentencing
• Joey Edward Ray, 41, of the 4500 block of Town Square Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, less than $500, shoplifting; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; three counts of resisting arrest; three counts of possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, more than $500 but less than $10,000; third-degree assault; second-degree wanton endangerment; terroristic threatening; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree criminal mischief; first-degree promoting contraband; and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to four years in prison and must pay $265.98 in restitution.
Sept. 25 session
Final sentencing
• Steven Shane Raines, 36, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol; second-degree criminal mischief; third-degree assault, inmate assault on a correctional employee; and first-degree bail jumping. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated three years. The charge of menacing was dismissed.
Oct. 1 session
Final sentencing
• Mary Ann Taylor, 40, of the 2100 block of Westerfield Drive, pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was sentenced to four years in prison, probated two years and must pay $931.99 in restitution.
Diversion
• Peyton Cornell Taylor, 22, of the 3800 block of Lovell Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; no operators license; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 13 session
Final sentencing
• Nathan Dean Allen, 27, of the 1100 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment; three counts of first-degree promoting contraband; and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years.
• John Robinson, 31, of the 800 block of Darnell Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Oct. 14 session
Final sentencing
• Tre’a Jaquel Byrd, 28, of the 700 block of Prince Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal mischief. Byrd was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 15 days served, probated two years.
Diversion
• Layton Christian Turner, 22, of Utica, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree criminal facilitation to commit robbery. Turner was sentenced to four years in prison, diverted five years.
• Darrin L. Gerteisen, 54, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); cultivating in marijuana, less than five plants; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
