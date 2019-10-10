Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
District II
Sept. 18 session
Final sentencing
• Barry Bickett, 32, of the 1300 block of West Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 42 days served, probated two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
• Mario D. Howard, 39, of the 1000 block of Gardenside Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• Maurice Valdez Jackson, 45, of the 700 block of West Eighth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Jesus Leonel Zuniga, 29, of the 2900 block of McAlister Place, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, greater than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated one year.
• Darryl Clyde Walters Jr., 21, of the 700 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault (police or probation officer); two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree criminal trespassing; and second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle). He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Sept. 19 session
Final sentencing
• Allison Jethra Migdal, 49, of Utica, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument. She was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Joseph Anthony Horn, 30, of the 300 block East Third Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Mary Stephens, 55, of the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree assault (under extreme emotional disturbance). She was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diversion
• D'Andre Steven Mitchell, 23, of the 3100 block of Deer Trail, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); and giving an officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
• Brandon Wayne Miller, 36, of the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Sept. 23 session
Diversion
• Nicole E. Glover, 50, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Sept. 24 session
Final sentencing
• Troy Robert Calvert, 42, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to five counts of retaliating against a participant in the legal process. A sixth count of retaliating against a participant in the legal process was dismissed. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Sept. 25 session
Final sentencing
• William Tony House II, 36, of the 1400 block of Sullivan Loop, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Rickie Dwayne Greenwell, 26, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); trafficking of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to six years in prison.
• Jason O'Neal Galloway, 36, of the 2200 block of Biscayne Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Sept. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Jessica S. Johnson, 34, of the 400 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• Michael William Mayton, 48, of the 500 block of Alpha Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Brett Cody Bruner, 47, of the 700 block of Crittenden Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 2 session
Diversion
• Cassandra Evans, 35, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 3 session
Final sentencing
• Sierra L. Woosley, 22, of the 100 block of Plum Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison.
Oct. 7 session
Final sentencing
• Joshua A. Sweeny, 26, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of Kentucky emergency protection order/domestic violence disorder; second-degree fleeing or evading police; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison; probated two years.
