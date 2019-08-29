Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Aug. 15 session
Diversion
• Terry Allen Todd, 55, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted five years, and must pay $5,133 in restitution.
Aug. 16 session
Final sentencing
• John J. Rojewski, 52, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended/revoked license and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
• Anthony Brent Blake, 48, of Henderson, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to two years in prison and must pay $4,350 in restitution. A persistent felony offender charge was dismissed.
• Angel R. Zuniga, 41, of the 4500 block of Marlboro Drive, pleaded guilty to second-degree escape and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Dayton Hicks Heffelfinger, 33, of the 1400 block of Pearl Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years in prison, probated three years.
Aug. 19 session
Final sentencing
• Ryan Elliott Devine, 44, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 61 days served, balance suspended two years. A charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
Aug. 20 session
Final sentencing
• Juan Carlos Recarte Contreras, 22, of Memphis, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of sexual misconduct. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 12 months served.
Aug. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Keith Boyer, 34, address unknown, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer); first-degree fleeing/evading police and operating motor vehicle while under influence. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
• Casey Dale Delaney, 36, of the 700 block of Greenbriar Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 235 days served, balance suspended two years.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
July 25 session
Final sentencing
• Julian Troy Brady, 21, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 120 days served, balance probated two years.
July 31 session
Final sentencing
• Jeffery L. Mayes, 30, of the 1900 block of Scherm Road, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence; fleeing/evading police in a motor vehicle; two counts of criminal mischief; resisting arrest; leaving the scene of an accident failure to render aid or assistance and operating motor vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay $2,460 in restitution.
Aug. 1 session
Final sentencing
• Nathan Wayne Polston, 36, homeless, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and menacing. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Aug. 12 session
Final sentencing
• Nathaniel Logan Steverson, 20, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm). He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
Aug. 14 session
Dismissal
• An indictment against Joseph Dean Blair, 38, of the 2300 block of Sixth Street, was dismissed with prejudice. The charge was first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Aug. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Coty Lee Edelen, 29, of the 2500 block of Holland Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Aug. 19 session
Final sentencing
• Marquis Deavonte Williams, 25, of the 1100 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to charges in five separate indictments: Four counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree promoting contraband and giving officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
• Amy Branson Mundy, 44, of the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking valued at more than $10,000. She was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay $6,529 in restitution.
• Brittany Nischelle Matlock, 32, of the 2300 block of Yewells Landing South, pleaded guilty to possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 40 days served balance probated two years.
• Donna Denise McCarty, 33, address unknown, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; second-degree fleeing/evading police; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a legend drug. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Daniel Lee Burden, 37, of the 2500 block of Holland Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Aug. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Corey Lee Lanham, 30, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Christina Renee Ray, 34, of the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Michael Dewayne Shadwick, 34, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated five years, and must pay $300 monthly toward arrears of $12,471.
• Megan C. Vincent, 33, of Reynolds Station, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking valued at less than $500. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 150 days served, balance probated two years, and must pay $1,050 in restitution.
• Mary Amanda Crabtree, 37, of Princeton, Indiana, pleaded guilty to theft by deception valued at less than $10,000, including cold checks. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison, probated two years, and must pay $2,100 in restitution.
