Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
July 31 session
Final sentencing
• Harley Nichole Frames, 23, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) valued at less than $10,000; two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) valued at less than $10,000; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and giving officer false identifying information. She was sentenced to four years in prison and must pay $3,091 in restitution.
• Christopher Chad Poiles, 43, of the 1900 block of McCulloch Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 204 days served, balance suspended two years.
Aug. 1 session
Final sentencing
• Joseph Sowders, 56, of the 1600 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Aug. 2 session
Final sentencing
• Logan M. Drake, 28, of the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree wanton endangerment; possession of marijuana; and operating motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Aug. 5 session
Final sentencing
• Sarah Kay Sweat, 38, of the 700 block of Jackson Street, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500. She was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Deborah E. Bensfield, 32, address unknown, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault; resisting arrest and bail jumping and was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Kizzie Sheri Handley, 41, of the 2000 block of West Ninth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. She was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diversion
• Rebecca Lynn Lenzi, 46, of the 900 block of Peppertree Lane, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Aug. 9 session
Diversion
• Sarah E. Stoddart, 33, of the 1200 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
July 24 session
Final sentencing
• Michael Wayne Cronin Jr., 22, of the 400 block of East Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree fleeing/evading police. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 268 days served, balance probated two years. A charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
• Lawana S. Moore Bunch, 48, of the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to one year in prison.
July 29 session
Final sentencing
• Marius James Fitzgerald, 17, of the 600 block of Leitchfield Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal facilitation to commit robbery and criminal facilitation to commit assault and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
• Shawn Jeffrey Reed, 46, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Jason Lee Sheppard, 36, of the 700 block of West 10th Street, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault (domestic violence); possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 65 days served, balance probated two years. A charge of third-degree assault of a police officer was dismissed.
July 31 session
Diversion
• Shelby Lynn Hurst, 19, of Hawesville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Aug. 1 session
Diversion
• Robert Anthony Powers, 53, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, possession of synthetic drugs and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Final sentencing
• Emily Ann Poole, 35, of the 500 block of Omega Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 23 days served, balance probated two years. A charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
• Nathan Wayne Polston, 36, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another and two counts of third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Aug. 5 session
Final sentencing
• Joneasha Shoemaker, 37, of Tell City, Indiana, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Shoemaker was sentenced to 12 months in jail, probated two years.
• De’Cory Kendall McFarland, 20, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 243 days served, balance probated two years.
Aug. 7 session
Diversion
• Tori Nicole Paul, 22, of Slaughters, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
Final sentencing
• Eric M. Sheean, 46, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession o a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, probated two years.
Aug. 8 session
Final sentencing
• Angela Rebecca Guffie, 29, of Hopkinsville, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 30 days served, balance probated two years.
• Jeremy Todd Green, 45, of the 500 block of East 25th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• William Cecil Farrar, 47, of the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• James M. Porche, 48, homeless, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of no operator’s license and trafficking in synthetic drugs. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• Billy J. Bowles, 35, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking (auto). He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Bruce Edward Donahue, 57, of the 3400 block of Wandering Lane, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Tiffany Marie Ward, 26, of Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting). She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Melinda Dia Raley, 43, of the 5000 block of Lower River Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
• Kimberly Roll Sanders, 49, of the 1400 block of Rose Avenue, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
