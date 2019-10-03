Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Sept. 24 session
Final sentence
• Preston Tyrell Williams, 27, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree unlawful imprisonment; intimidating a participant in the legal process; and first-degree persistent felony offender. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
Sept. 25 session
Final sentence
• Christopher B. McLimore, 44, of Leitchfield, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500; possession of marijuana; first-degree fleeing or evading police; giving an officer false identifying information; and second-degree criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Javon L. Burton, 29, unknown address, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault, third or greater offense within the last five years. He was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison.
• Tiffany L. Basham, 27, of the 1200 block of Venable Avenue, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registration. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Juston Wade Langevin, 40, of the 2900 block of Allen Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of giving officer false name or identifying information; second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 53 days served, suspended two years.
Sept. 27 session
Diversion
• Justin Austin Bowlds, 51, of the 1900 block of Robin Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at less than $10,000; theft by failure to make required disposition of property at less than $500; two counts of theft by deception valued at less than $10,000; and theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted five years.
Sept. 30 session
Final sentence
• Derek M. Cecil, 34, of Whitesville, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and an amended charge of first-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 12 days served, suspended two years.
• John Michael Dinning, 48, of the 300 block of East 21st Street, pleaded guilty to use of a minor in a sexual performance, victim less than 16 years of age; and prohibited use of an electronic computer system to procure a minor for sexual offenses. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, five years post-incarcerated supervision, and must register as a sex offender for his lifetime.
Diversion
• Michael James Calcaterra, 26, of the 3400 block of Professional Park Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted five years.
Dismissal
• Stacy Lynn Hawkins, 42, of the 7200 block of Donald Avenue, charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed without prejudice.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Sept. 18 session
Final sentence
• Rebecca Jean Hindman, 35, of the 100 block of Plum Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a synthetic drug; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of tampering with physical evidence; and two counts of first-degree promoting contraband. She was sentenced to four years in prison.
Sept. 23 session
Final sentence
• Decroy Kendall McFarland, 21, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, firearm; an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a motor vehicle valued at less than $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, from a motor vehicle valued at less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, from a building; second-degree burglary; and fraudulent use of a credit card valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, probated two years, and must pay $3,707 in restitution.
Sept. 30 session
Final sentence
• Brittany Nischelle Matlock, 32, of the 700 block of Glenn Court, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Subxone); and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam). She was sentenced to three years in prison.
