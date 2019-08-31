Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Aug. 28 session
Final sentencing
• Lacedrick L. Watt, 31, of the 500 block of Crittenden Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm) and was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Anna Katherine Jones, 49, of Elizabethtown, pleaded guilty to two amended counts of first-degree criminal trespass. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 40 days served, balance suspended two years.
• Talitha N. House, 39, of the 1400 block of Sullivan Loop, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (contents of motor vehicle) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000 and third-degree burglary. She was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Karen Renae Powers, 36, of the 2500 block of West Sixth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Nathaniel R. Holland, 25, of Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.