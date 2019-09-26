Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Sept. 18 session
Final sentence
• Matthew D. Mattingly, 31, address unknown, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 60 days served, suspended two years.
• Aaron Michael Mayton, 30, of the 700 block of Rand Road, pleaded guilty to seven counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, probated three years.
• Jason David Clements, 30, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Melanie Faye Boehman, 19, of the 1300 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking of less than $500. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with three days served, suspended two years.
Diversion
• Robert Lee Shouse, 40, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Sept. 19 session
Diversion
• Kian Meschelle Jackson, 35, of the 2300 block of Old Henderson Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of trafficking of a controlled substance of less than 2 grams of meth; and tampering with physical evidence. Jackson was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
Sept. 20 session
Final sentence
• Carl Allen Grundy, 54, address unknown, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and driving on a DUI suspended license. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Dismissal
• Gregory O'Bryan, 34, of the 1500 block of Pearl Street, charge of first-degree robbery was dismissed without prejudice.
Sept. 23 session
Final sentence
• Phillip Earl Nicholson, 55, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Latasha A. Coombs, 30, of the 600 block of Del Ray Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a synthetic drug; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Sabrina B. Nash, 26, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree criminal mischief; and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was sentenced to four years in prison, probated four years.
Diversion
• Stephanie Lee Shouse, 50, of the 1600 block of Breckinridge Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.